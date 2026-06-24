By Ross Moyo

The Ecocash Chakachaya promotion which was recently launched in Harare and held another weekend procession in Bulawayo has dangled a whopping $400 000 worth of value for simply using Ecocash with more chances via their super app.

EcoCash yesterday launched its ChakaChaya neEcoCash Promotion with great fanfare in the capital. The country’s largest fintech company unveiled more than US$400 000 worth of life-changing prizes to be won, including 10 brand new vehicles, in this 8th year of the popular promotion.

The promotion officially kicked off Thursday 18 June 2026. It rewards customers for using EcoCash’s growing suite of digital financial services. Besides cars, customers can win solar systems, cash rewards, smartphones, all-expenses-paid Victoria Falls holidays , deep freezers, grocery vouchers, and more.

The launch kicked off with a colourful roadshow in Harare. A vibrant parade moved from Arundel in Mt Pleasant through the CBD to Mbare, drawing crowds heralding what’s now Zimbabwe’s biggest consumer promotion. A weekend procession also ran in Bulawayo .

Since 2018, ChakaChaya neEcoCash has grown into a national success story. Thousands of customers have won millions in prizes ranging from vehicles, cows, appliances, solar, airtime, and dream holidays. EcoCash says the promo rewards loyalty while accelerating digital adoption.

“Every day, millions of Zimbabweans use EcoCash to send money, buy airtime, pay bills, receive remittances and make merchant payments. Through this promotion, EcoCash is saying ‘Thank you’ and rewarding customers with prizes that make a meaningful difference,” the company said.

How it works is simple. Customers earn 1 point for every US$1 or ZWG equivalent transaction using USD or ZWG wallets. Receiving diaspora remittances and payments via the new EcoCash Super App earn double points. More points = better odds.

To qualify for weekly draws, customers need at least 30 points per week. Those who hit 500 points during the promotion period auto-qualify for the grand prize draw where the 10 cars and biggest cash prizes will be won. New registrations and Super App downloads get free airtime incentives.

EcoCash is spreading draws across 30+ locations including Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gweru, Mutare, Chinhoyi, Chipinge, and Mt Darwin. Independent auditors will supervise for transparency. Winners will be notified via SMS and announced on EcoCash’s official digital platforms.