EcoCash Announces Mastercard Users Mega Prizes

EcoCash has announced an exciting promotion that rewards users who subscribe to popular streaming services using their EcoCash Mastercard.

For a limited time, customers who subscribe to DSTV, Spotify, or iTunes with a minimum payment of $10 using their EcoCash Mastercard will be entered into a draw to win exciting prizes.

This value-packed offer is designed to provide EcoCash Mastercard users with access to a world of entertainment, while also giving them a chance to win amazing rewards.

According to the text messages send by the service provider,to participate one has to use EcoCash Mastercard to subscribe to DSTV, Spotify, or iTunes with a payment of $10 or more.