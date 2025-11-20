E Labs robotics made an impassioned appeal to the Minister of Information and Communication Technology Hon Tatenda Mavetera for the development of a nationwide curriculum dedicated to robotics and coding. In his address, Brian Chikuni from E Labs Robotics emphasized the urgent need for educational resources that extend beyond elite institutions, advocating for inclusive access to technology education, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Chikuni urged for a comprehensive approach, stating, “We need your input, your help, for us to have the capacity to teach… not just for the elite schools, but even in villages and rural areas.” He expressed a desire for a curriculum that would standardize robotics and coding education across the nation.

Highlighting the growing significance of technology in today’s world, Chikuni noted, “This is something that we might say we want to hide away from. Robotics might take the world one day or the other. But this is something that we can’t hide away from. Let’s embrace it.” His comments underline a pressing acknowledgment that as technology rapidly evolves, it is crucial for educational systems to adapt accordingly.

The Minister of ICT, who was present during the forum, acknowledged the potential impact of a robotics curriculum on the nation’s youth. While the minister did not provide immediate plans for implementation, the emphasis on technological education is seen as an essential step towards equipping the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in a digital economy.

As Chikuni’s vision resonates with educators and technologists alike, the call for action raises critical questions about accessibility and equity in education, pushing stakeholders to consider how best to prepare students for a future where technology will undoubtedly play a pivotal role.