Airtel Malawi has announced a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey with the nationwide rollout of Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) and the launch of 57 new 5G sites across 10 districts. The move positions Malawi among the fast-growing African markets advancing next-generation connectivity to support economic and social development.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

According to Airtel Malawi Managing Director Aashish Dutt, VoLTE will dramatically enhance customers’ calling experience by delivering clearer voice quality, faster call setup times, and the ability to use high-speed internet while on a call. The technology represents a major upgrade from traditional voice services, ensuring improved reliability and efficiency for users across the country.

Alongside VoLTE, Airtel’s expansion of its 5G network introduces ultra-fast internet speeds, reduced latency, and greater capacity—capabilities that unlock opportunities across sectors such as business, e-health, education, agriculture, and smart-home solutions. The company emphasises that 5G will be a key enabler of digital innovation, powering the tools and services needed to support Malawi’s long-term development agenda.

These advancements align with the Malawi 2063 vision for inclusive, technology-driven growth. Airtel expressed appreciation for the continued support of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), noting that such partnerships remain essential for building a fully connected nation.

Airtel Malawi says more 5G sites will be deployed in the coming months as part of its commitment to accelerating digital progress. The company is encouraging customers to activate VoLTE and 5G on compatible devices to experience the enhanced capabilities already available across the network.