Girls Are Amongst the Most Targeted Victims Of Online Abuse: Dr Machengete

As Zimbabwe commemorates International Girls in ICT Day, the importance of empowering young girls in the digital world cannot be overstated. Dr. Gift Machengete, Director General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), emphasized the need to harness the immense opportunities offered by Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) while protecting young people, particularly girls, from the associated dangers.

Speaking during the commemorations on Girls in ICT which were held today at Chinhoyi University of Science and Technology Zimbabwe he classified girls amongst others the targeted victims of online abuse.

“Girls are not only users of ICTs — they are innovators, coders, creators, leaders and they are also among the most targeted victims of online abuse, exploitation, and manipulation.” He highlighted the need to address these challenges and ensure that girls are equipped with the skills and knowledge to navigate the digital landscape safely and effectively.

As the regulator, POTRAZ is committed to ensuring that young people, particularly girls, are able to harness the opportunities offered by ICTs while being protected from the associated dangers. Dr. Machengete’s remarks serve as a call to action for stakeholders to work together to empower girls in ICT and shape Zimbabwe’s digital future.

By empowering girls in ICT, Zimbabwe can unlock a wealth of talent, innovation, and creativity. Dr. Machengete noted that girls “hold tremendous promise for shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future.” With the right support and guidance, they can become leaders in the digital world and drive progress and development in their communities.