Group CISO at Old Mutual Limited Zimbabwe Mr Victor Chishiri emphasized the urgent need for Zimbabwe to bolster its digital economy through enhanced security and infrastructure. Addressing an audience at National Cyber Security Conference & Expo 2025, Chishiri pointed out that while technology serves as the foundation of the digital landscape, security is paramount to instill trust among investors and users alike.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Chishiri highlighted the nation’s increasing adoption of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and the growth of digital payment systems, including the introduction of e-passports. However, he expressed concern over existing challenges such as inadequate connectivity and a lack of local data centers, which hinder Zimbabwe’s technological progress.

“Without secure infrastructure, foreign investors may hesitate to commit funds to Zimbabwe,” Chishiri noted, underscoring the importance of building a trustworthy digital environment. He called for immediate action to address these challenges, advocating for the establishment of local data centers to ensure that data is managed and stored safely within the country.

During his presentation, Chishiri also stressed the role of human capital in developing a secure digital economy. He urged the audience to invest in education and skills development, mentioning the emergence of innovation hubs as potential catalysts for national solutions to pressing issues.

“To create a secure digital economy, we need to focus on people and innovation, not just technology,” he said. Chishiri’s remarks resonate with the national vision for digital transformation, which calls for a collaborative approach among various sectors.

As the conversation turned to the location of potential data centers in Zimbabwe, the audience was left pondering options, indicating a clear need for strategic planning in this area.

Chishiri concluded his presentation with a call to action, urging stakeholders to consider practical steps toward enhancing Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure and security framework.