As Zimbabwe’s technology landscape continues to evolve, the upcoming TechnoMag Tech Convergence Fora 2025, set for the 7th of November at The Venue in Avondale, will bring together key players from government, regulation, and industry to reflect, reprogram, and realign the country’s digital future. Among the distinguished speakers, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Deputy Governor Dr Innocent Matshe stands out as one of the most influential voices shaping how finance and technology converge in the nation’s economic transformation.

Dr Matshe, a seasoned economist and policy expert, was appointed Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on 1 October 2022. Before assuming this pivotal role, he served as Director of Training at the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), an institution known for developing Africa’s economic and policy research capacity. He also held research and academic positions, including Chair of the Department of Economics at the University of Zimbabwe and Senior Research Fellow at the Human Sciences Research Council in South Africa. With a career grounded in applied and financial economics, Dr Matshe brings a deep understanding of how data-driven policy and innovation can shape sustainable growth.

At the Tech Convergence Fora, he will speak under the session titled “National Banking Regulation: RBZ”, unpacking the central bank’s evolving role in regulating digital financial ecosystems, mobile money, and fintech solutions. His presence highlights the increasingly critical link between monetary policy and technological innovation. Zimbabwe’s financial system has rapidly digitised in recent years, and with the rise of mobile money, digital currencies, and online remittance platforms, the RBZ’s policies have become a key enabler—or constraint—of innovation. Dr Matshe’s leadership in ICT, fintech, and the bank’s Innovation Hub Division positions him at the heart of this transformation.

His remarks are expected to emphasise the importance of balancing innovation with stability. As digital finance grows, issues such as cybersecurity, consumer protection, and interoperability demand attention. Dr Matshe is known for his research-driven approach to policy, ensuring that every regulatory adjustment is backed by evidence and economic rationale. In his role, he has overseen several key initiatives designed to strengthen the financial sector’s resilience while encouraging responsible innovation.

For Zimbabwe’s fintech startups, telecom companies, and consumers, his insights carry weight. They reflect a new era in which finance, technology, and policy are interdependent. With the introduction of the ZiG currency and continued efforts to stabilise the economy, the RBZ’s embrace of innovation marks a bold step toward aligning monetary policy with the realities of the digital age. The Deputy Governor’s participation at the TechnoMag Fora signifies that the central bank recognises technology not merely as an external factor but as an integral component of economic growth and inclusion.

As the event unfolds, Dr Matshe’s contribution will likely serve as a bridge between the banking and tech worlds—an affirmation that Zimbabwe’s future depends on collaboration between regulators, innovators, and investors. His message will resonate deeply with entrepreneurs and financial institutions striving to create a more accessible, secure, and efficient digital economy.

Ultimately, his presence at the TechnoMag Tech Convergence Fora underscores a simple truth: the digital economy is no longer on the periphery of policy—it is at the centre of Zimbabwe’s development agenda. Dr Innocent Matshe’s voice at this forum symbolizes a nation ready to embrace a tech-enabled monetary future, built on innovation, inclusion, and resilience.