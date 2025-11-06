Halima Letamo, Area Representative for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office for Southern Africa, will unpack the evolving landscape of International Telecommunications Regulations (ITRs) and their impact on regional digital transformation.

The forum, organised by TechnoMag, brings together ICT policymakers, regulators, industry players and innovators to discuss strategies shaping the future of connectivity, data governance and emerging technologies in Southern Africa.

The ITU Area Office for Southern Africa coordinates the UN agency’s activities across 12 countries, focusing on advancing broadband connectivity, digital inclusion, cybersecurity, and ICT policy development. Letamo’s participation highlights the ITU’s growing role in helping member states align national regulations with international frameworks.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The one-day event will also feature discussions on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure financing, and innovation partnerships.