The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has announced that applications are now open for the Data Protection Officer (DPO) Training Programme, scheduled to run from May to June 2026 in Gweru.

The course is designed to equip data protection practitioners with the knowledge and practical skills necessary for the effective implementation of the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07].

According to the announcement, completing this training programme is a mandatory requirement for certification and registration as a Data Protection Officer in Zimbabwe. The course is also open to professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of the country’s data protection legal framework.

To enrol, applicants must hold a first degree in any relevant field. Special entry is available for candidates with a minimum of five ‘O’ Level passes including English Language, plus at least two ‘A’ Level passes, or a diploma combined with at least two years of relevant experience.

Interested individuals are required to visit the POTRAZ website to download the application form. Completed forms must be submitted with proof of payment of application fees, certified copies of academic certificates, and a National ID.

The application deadline is 15 May 2026.

The initiative comes as Zimbabwe continues to operationalise its data protection framework, with growing demand for qualified officers to help public and private entities comply with the law.