Zimbabwe is in the final stages of installing artificial intelligence-powered traffic surveillance cameras at 20 major intersections in the capital. Authorities are moving to modernise road traffic enforcement through automated monitoring systems.

The Smart Traffic Management System, led by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), has seen smart poles installed at all targeted intersections, with camera mounting and supporting infrastructure works now nearing completion.

According to Raphael Faranisi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, 95% of the targeted sites have been connected to fibre internet, with only four intersections pending. Work continues at several locations, including Leopold Takawira Street and Herbert Chitepo Avenue, as well as Robert Mugabe Road and Abdel Gamal Nasser Road.

Camera installation has already been completed at the intersection of Jason Moyo Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street. The Harare City Council is simultaneously upgrading traffic lights, road markings, and signage ahead of the system’s launch.

“The Smart Traffic Management System is progressing well and we are satisfied with the developments achieved so far, major works under the first phase are expected to be completed by the end of May” Faranisi said. Solar-powered backup systems are also being installed to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Preliminary testing is scheduled for early June, focusing on network stability, operational readiness, and overall system performance.

At the heart of the project is a new traffic command and control centre at CID Headquarters, which will receive live video feeds, analyse traffic data in real time, and coordinate enforcement responses.

The AI-powered system will automatically detect speeding, red-light violations, and driving against traffic flow. Using image recognition and automatic number plate recognition, the cameras will identify offending vehicles and link violations to registration databases.

Authorities have added that the platform will also integrate with the Central Vehicle Registry, Zimbabwe National Road Administration, and banking platforms to facilitate electronic fine payments.

The automated system aims to reduce corruption, minimise human error, and improve consistency in traffic policing. Following the Harare phase, the project is expected to expand to other cities like Bulawayo.