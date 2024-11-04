Cybersecurity Unity Key To Zim’s Digital Future: lCT Minister

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, has emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in finalizing the country’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.

Speaking at a validation workshop hosted by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), Minister Mavetera expressed deep appreciation for the stakeholders’ contributions and expertise.

The strategy aims to provide a comprehensive and rigorous framework for Zimbabwe’s cybersecurity, addressing the evolving threats and challenges in the digital landscape and Minister Mavetera highlighted the need for a living document that is adaptable to future developments, ensuring the protection of citizens and institutions.

” Cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving,threat increasing and their potential impacts are deeply interwoven into every facet of society hence this reality demands that our National Cybersecurity Strategy be adaptable to future developments”.

As Zimbabwe moves forward with its National Cybersecurity Strategy, Mavetera’s call to action emphasizes the importance of collective effort and forward-thinking in ensuring a secure and prosperous future for the nation.