Cybersecurity ls Key ln The Microfinance Sector: ICT Minister Mavetera

Information Communications Technologies (ICT) minister Tatenda Mavetera cited the importance of cybersecurity in the microfinance sector, highlighting the government’s efforts to collaborate with the private sector.

She was speaking during the 3rd Microfinance Tech Summit in Harare today which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the future of digital finance in Zimbabwe.

“Digitalisation holds the key to unlocking the full potential of microfinance,” the Minister said. A soon-to-be-launched cybersecurity strategy, developed in consultation with the private sector, will enhance cybersecurity in Zimbabwe computer incident response team, will be key in protecting against cyber threats.

The Minister showcased innovative digital solutions, including “mobile-first field operations” and “alternative credit scoring.” “Seamless payments via mobile money integration” will enable efficient transactions.

The Minister emphasized the need for collaboration between government and microfinance institutions to enhance cybersecurity.

She added that, “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility and we recommend appointing data of protection officers, conducting regular cybersecurity assessments, educating staff and clients on cyber threats.

“Security is a continuous journey, not a final destination.” With inspiration from Kenya and Rwanda’s successes, Zimbabwe is poised to revolutionize its microfinance sector. The government’s commitment to a secure digital financial sector and collaboration with the private sector will drive innovation and growth.