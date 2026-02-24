Lydia Mponda

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has assured journalists that the Cyber and Data Protection Act ws mainly created as a tool to protect personal information and improve cybersecurityin this digital era.

Speaking at a media engagement meeting in Harare, Tsitsi Mariwo, the Director of Data Protection at POTRAZ, said the law was created to protect personal information and improve cyber security not to silence journalists or criminalize digital activity as some misconceptions may perceive.

She explained that the Constitution of Zimbabwe upholds freedom of expression and freedom of the media and the CDPA acts to uphold these vallues

These rights allow journalists to gather and publish information in the public interest. However, she added that journalists must also respect people’s right to privacy.

Under the Cyber and Data Protection Act, media organisations are expected to handle personal data responsibly.

Mariwo said journalists can process personal information without consent if it is done in the public interest and within the law.

She stressed that POTRAZ does not control what journalists write and does not regulate editorial content.

“The Act is not meant to muzzle the media,” she said, adding that responsible journalism remains protected by the Constitution.

Media institutions are required to implement clear data protection policies, train staff on lawful processing, and conduct risk assessments when handling sensitive data. They must also report data breaches to POTRAZ and establish incident response protocols.

The workshop brought together journalists, media managers, law enforcement representatives, and legal experts to unpack the practical implications of the Act. Discussions focused on how media houses can align editorial processes with data protection requirements without compromising investigative work.

POTRAZ has urged media institutions to stay updated on local and international data protection regulations and to implement clear data protection policies. “Compliance is not about censorship,” Mariwo said. “It is about accountability.”

The engagement concluded with a commitment from POTRAZ to continue stakeholder consultations and provide guidance materials to media organizations.