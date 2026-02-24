By Ross Moyo

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Faculty of Engineering has emerged as the Overall Champion at the 2026 Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers (ZIE) World Engineering Day Hackathon. NUST secured both first and second place in the competition, which featured 12 university teams from across Zimbabwe.

“These victories highlight the NUST Faculty of Engineering as a leader in pioneering sustainable technology,” said Thabani Mpofu, NUST Communication and Marketing Director. “We wish our winning team the best as they ‘Think in Other Terms’ in Indonesia.”

The first-place innovation, developed by the Department of Civil and Water Engineering, addressed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 14 and 15 on Life Below Water and Life on Land. The team created a revolutionary Constructed Wetland System that repurposes Platinum Granulated Furnace Slag and Alum Sludge to reverse heavy metal contamination and eutrophication in the Umguza River.

The second-place innovation, developed by the Department of Electronic Engineering, addressed SDG 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production. The team developed an advanced digital twin platform, AURORO-Nexus, designed to optimise energy efficiency and sustainability in commercial and residential infrastructure.

As national winners, the NUST team will represent Zimbabwe on the global stage at the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) Global Hackathon on March 4, 2026.

The 2026 National ZIE Hackathon saw Midlands State University (MSU) come second, Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) third, Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) fourth, Fossil fifth, DW Software and Robotics sixth, and Tin Computer Labs seventh.

The competition showcased innovative solutions to real-world problems, with NUST’s Faculty of Engineering demonstrating its commitment to providing world-class industrial and environmental solutions.

The victory is a testament to NUST’s dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability, and its students’ ability to think outside the box and develop practical solutions to complex problems.