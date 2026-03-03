The Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) will host the 2026 edition of the Women in ICT Conference, a premier gathering aimed at elevating women through collaboration to fortify Zimbabwe’s digital future. Scheduled for March 6, 2026, the event will take place at the Rainbow Towers Hotel from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Under the empowering theme GivetoGain: Elevating Women Through Collaboration to Strengthen Zimbabwe’s Digital Future, the conference seeks to create a collaborative environment where seasoned professionals and aspiring students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) can network and learn. The Mission 2026 agenda is built upon five key streams, Inspiring Inclusion, Future Skills, Leadership Development, Innovation and Business, and Girls in STEM.

The conference will feature a high-level delegation of speakers, including Hon. T. A. Mavetera, the minister of ICT Postal and Courier Services, Ambassador A. Aristilde, Canada’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Beauty Garaba, WICTZ Chairperson and event convenor.

The program includes four keynote deliveries and insights from ten expert panelists representing organisations such as UN Women, ITU, and various regional tech leaders.

This initiative underscores the Computer Society of Zimbabwe’s commitment to building a more inclusive technological landscape. Supported by partners such as Canada, First Mutual Health, and Dandemutande, the event serves as a catalyst for digital transformation.

Registration is currently open, with delegate fees set at $125 for paid-up members and $135 for non-members. Interested participants can register online.