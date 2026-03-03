By Ross Moyo

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) in collaboration with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) today host a regional workshop on Emergency Telecommunications and Early Warning for All (EW4All) in the Capital, Zimbabwe seeking to respond swiftly to pandemics hitting the region.

Kicking off today March 3, 2026, this workshop is graced by SADC member states focusing on Telcos emergencies. The event is expected to run for four days, with participants engaging in various sessions and activities.

“The primary goal is to validate the key findings from the EW4All Pillar 3 Gap Analysis Results and collaboratively prioritise and assign ownership for closing the most critical regulatory/reporting gaps,” said an ITU representative.

The workshop will cover topics such as National Emergency Telecommunications Plans (NETP), Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and inter-agency coordination. Participants will also engage in hands-on training sessions and group work to develop stakeholder matrices and roadmaps.

The event is timely, given the increasing frequency and severity of disasters in the SADC region. Zimbabwe, in particular, has been hit by several cyclones and floods in recent years, highlighting the need for effective disaster response mechanisms.

The workshop is expected to contribute to the development of a robust emergency telecommunications framework in Zimbabwe and the SADC region. This will enable countries to respond more effectively to disasters and save lives.

The ITU has been working closely with SADC member states to support the development of NETPs. The plans aim to ensure telecommunication availability before, during, and after disasters.

The workshop is being attended by representatives from various government ministries, telecommunications operators, and humanitarian organisations. The event is expected to foster collaboration and coordination among stakeholders in the emergency telecommunications sector.

The outcomes of the workshop will inform the development of a regional emergency telecommunications strategy for SADC. This will guide member states in strengthening their emergency telecommunications frameworks and responding to disasters more effectively.

