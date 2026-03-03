Ten schools from Bulawayo recently converged to compete in the World Robotics Olympiad (WRO) provincial finals. Under the evocative theme “Robotics Meets Culture”. The tournament served as a high-stakes platform for learners to demonstrate how autonomous technology can be harnessed to solve Zimbabwe’s most urgent socio-economic challenges.

The competition required participants to design and program robotic solutions tailored to key sectors, including agriculture, community development, ICT, education, business, and finance.

The projects showcased a sophisticated understanding of local issues, with students unveiling prototypes such as automated moisture monitoring systems for precision farming and specialised robotics for firefighting, reflecting both technical excellence and a commitment to community safety.

The event was officiated by the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. D. Phuthi, who served as the Guest of Honour. In his address, Hon. Phuthi emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering a digital ecosystem that allows the youth to explore their full potential. He noted that the competition aligns seamlessly with the national development thrust, aiming to build a digitally empowered Zimbabwe where young innovators are the primary architects of the future.

This sentiment was echoed by the Chief Director of Provincial Education Services, who highlighted the synergy between robotics and Zimbabwe’s heritage-based education system. He noted that the initiative aligns with the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), which prioritises equipping the younger generation with entrepreneurial and ICT skills. By making robotics education inclusive, the Ministry aims to empower students to address community needs through practical, hands-on experience.

Mrs. Victoria Nxumalo, the National Coordinator of the WRO, emphasised the broader social impact of the olympiad. She noted that a core objective is promoting the participation of girls in science and technology, ensuring that the development of critical skills is balanced and inclusive as these children prepare for future leadership roles.

The day concluded with an awards ceremony celebrating the top performers across three age divisions. Lone Scientist Primary School took home the gold in the Elementary Category, while Masiyaphambili Junior School led the Junior Category.

The Senior Category was dominated by Agape College, which was not only awarded first place in its division but was also officially declared the overall provincial champions for Bulawayo. These winning teams will now look toward the national stage, representing the best of Bulawayo’s burgeoning tech talent.