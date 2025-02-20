CSZ Drives Best Industry Practices and Adherence to Data Protection

The Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) successfully hosted an event focusing on data protection compliance, highlighting the importance of adhering to regulations and best practices in managing personal data.

The event, attended by renowned experts in data protection, aimed to empower companies with the necessary insights to ensure compliance with data protection laws and avoid costly penalties. Keynote speakers included experts from POTRAZ, legal practitioners specialising in data protection law, and industry professionals with extensive experience in implementing data protection measures.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Claudious Guvakuva, Advocacy & Compliance Manager from POTRAZ, emphasised the importance of data controllers obtaining licenses, which are tiered based on the number of data subjects. The license fees range from USD50 to USD2500, depending on the tier. Guvakuva also highlighted the obligations of data controllers, including notifying the authority, ensuring security of processing, and upholding the rights of data subjects.

The event also stressed the importance of designating a Data Protection Officer (DPO) who has undergone a certification course approved by authorities. Failure to comply with data protection regulations can result in penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

POTRAZ, in collaboration with the Harare Institute of Technology, is offering DPO training at a fee. The CSZ President, Freddy Ndhlovu, emphasized that organizations should ensure that compliance is not just a tick-box exercise but a culture to be embraced.

As data breaches and cyber threats continue to rise, the importance of robust data management practices has never been more pressing. The event served as a timely reminder of the need for companies to prioritise data protection compliance to avoid repetitional damage and financial penalties.