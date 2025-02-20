O’mari Disrupts Mobile Money With Zero-Fee USD Wallet Bundle

In a move that is set to shake up Zimbabwe’s digital financial landscape, O’mari, a member of the Old Mutual Group, has introduced the Mahala USD Wallet Bundle—a revolutionary mobile money solution that eliminates cash-out fees and reduces transaction costs.

For years, mobile money users have had to contend with high withdrawal fees and the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT), making digital transactions costly. But with O’mari’s latest offering, the game is changing. As highlighted in their latest campaign, users can now cash out between $1 and $500 completely free of charge—a major shift in how mobile financial services operate.

The offer is simple yet powerful:

• $1 – $5 → FREE

• $6 – $10 → FREE

• $11 – $20 → FREE

• $21 – $50 → FREE

• $51 – $100 → FREE

• $101 – $250 → FREE

• $251 – $500 → FREE

With the tagline “From FEE to FREE”, O’mari is making it clear that the days of excessive transaction costs are over. The Mahala USD Wallet Bundle allows users to cash in, cash out, and send money without paying fees as long as the amount is within the $500 limit. The only exception is a 2% IMTT fee on money transfers, which remains standard.

To access the service, users simply dial *707#, unlocking an ecosystem that ensures seamless and affordable mobile transactions. This initiative is supported by retail and financial giants, including OK, Pick n Pay, SPAR, CABS, N. Richards Group, Diamond Pharmacy, and ZIMPOST, ensuring that customers can use their wallets at multiple convenient locations across the country.

With mobile money becoming an essential part of everyday financial transactions, O’mari’s Mahala USD Wallet Bundle is set to redefine the market by eliminating unnecessary costs and making digital transactions more accessible to the masses. This move is not just a competitive strategy it’s a disruptive force that could reshape Zimbabwe’s fintech space.