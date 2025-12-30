By Ross Moyo

Postal and courier revenue has increased by 5% to $189,893,768 in the third quarter of 2025, despite a decline in volumes.

This was confirmed by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) in its most recent report.

Potraz attributed this growth to increased demand for courier services.

The revenue increase is a positive indicator of the sector’s resilience, with domestic postal letters increasing by 44.13% to 199,359 items, while domestic courier volumes rose by 44.68% to 153,674 items in the second quarter.

International incoming letters and outgoing courier services recorded growth of 18.86% and 21.27%, respectively. The sector is working to improve its services and adapt to the growing demand for digital services.

The growth in postal and courier revenue is driven by rising digital adoption and the expansion of e-commerce in Zimbabwe.

Improvements in mobile and fixed broadband services, fibre optic networks, and 5G rollout have also supported demand for timely and secure delivery services.

The sector’s operating costs increased by 5.8%, while capital expenditure declined by 85.1%.

The sector’s decline in volumes is a concern, but the growth in revenue is a positive indicator of the sector’s resilience.

The future looks uncertain for Zimbabwe’s postal and courier sector, with continued challenges and opportunities expected in the coming quarters.

The sector is expected to continue evolving, with operators investing in new technologies and services.