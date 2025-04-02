ClicknPay Simplifies Cross-Border Payments

Fintech firm ClicknPay is changing the narrative with its innovative platform, which allows senders to directly pay bills, purchase groceries, or top up airtime for recipients in Zimbabwe and other African countries from the UK, eliminating the need for intermediaries or physical cash withdrawals.

Millions of diaspora Africans, sending money back home is more than a transaction but a lifeline. Traditional remittance services often leave beneficiaries with the burden of navigating queues, transport costs, and bureaucratic hurdles to access cash or pay essential bills and ClicknPay is addressing the pain point.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

While most remittance services focus solely on transferring money, ClicknPay now enables users in the UK to pay for specific needs on behalf of their families back home like utility bills (electricity, water, municipal fees), education (school fees, university tuition), healthcare (hospital bills, medical aid top-ups), airtime and mobile data, grocery vouchers and construction materials.

ClicknPay CEO, Mr Lee Masuka, added that the service is currently available for transfers from the UK to Zimbabwe, with additional corridors including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Estonia.

The company plans to expand further across Africa and Europe in the coming months.

For many across the borders, the challenges of sending money home are all too familiar. Traditional cash remittances often come with high fees, delays, and security risks. Beneficiaries must then endure long waits at pay-out locations or navigate complex payment systems for bills. In Zimbabwe, where hyperinflation and currency instability have eroded trust in formal banking, alternatives like mobile wallets and direct bill payments are gaining traction.

Pay-out options include cash pickups at ClicknPay partner locations including Zimpost and Wiremit branches in Zimbabwe, mobile wallets, or direct bank deposits.