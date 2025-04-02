Sakunda Holdings CEO Tagwirei To Honour Bulawayo Investment Indaba

The Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Investment Indaba is set to take place on Wednesday, featuring a keynote address by Sakunda Holdings CEO, Kudakwashe Tagwirei. The two-day event aims to bring together stakeholders from various sectors, including local government, education, and the private sector.

Tagwirei’s participation underscores the growing role of the private sector in driving Zimbabwe’s economic growth. He will deliver an address on investment opportunities and the role of business in regional economic development.

Other notable speakers include Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube, and JRG Contracting CEO, James Ross Goddard. Goddard will discuss the private sector’s role in supporting devolution and enhancing local economic development.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company’s Chief Finance Officer, Innocent Tshuma, will present on key infrastructure projects aimed at transforming Bulawayo into a hub for investment. These projects include a new convention center, a three-star hotel, and high-end retail shops.

The Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Investment Indaba provides a platform for dialogue between business leaders, government officials, and academic institutions. The event focuses on unlocking the region’s potential and attracting investment to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.