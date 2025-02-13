Chirumanzu Receives Virtual Healthcare And Doctors Consultation From US$5

Chirumhanzu community has welcomed a new telemedicine virtual hospital that is set to revolutionize healthcare accessibility in the area, for a fee as little as US$5 per visit, patients can now consult with doctors virtually, reducing the need for lengthy travels to distant hospitals and bringing quality healthcare services right to their doorstep.

The telemedicine virtual hospital, sponsored by NetOne, is a groundbreaking development that aims to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and communities. The facility allows patients to consult with doctors virtually for a fee of US$5 per visit, with medical consultations expected to be conducted within five minutes of arrival.

The launch of the telemedicine virtual hospital was officiated by Member of Parliament for Chirumhanzu and Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Barbra Rwodzi, at Vhudzi Primary School. The event was attended by healthcare professionals, government officials, NetOne representatives, and enthusiastic community members.

In her address, Minister Rwodzi commended NetOne for its commitment to community development and reiterated the government’s Vision 2030 goal of ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for all Zimbabweans. “Everyone in the country has a responsibility to achieve Vision 2030. This clinic will be a beacon of hope for the Chirumhanzu community. In our constituency, we want more of these facilities to ensure that everyone has access to healthcare,” said Honorable Rwodzi.

Speaking on behalf of NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Mushanawani, Public Relations Manager Ernest Magadzire emphasized that the initiative aligns with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and embodies the vision of building sustainable communities. “This visionary project, championed by the First Lady, Dr. Auxilia Mnangagwa, is part of NDS1, which promotes the use of technology to enhance healthcare delivery. It bridges the gap between healthcare providers and communities, ensuring that even the most remote areas have access to quality healthcare,” said Magadzire.

Local resident Elizabeth Guzipa, a long-time advocate for improved healthcare in the area, expressed her excitement over the new facility. “We are delighted to finally have a medical facility close to us. For years, we traveled long distances in scotch carts to Hama Mission Hospital for medical care. I would like to thank the government, Ward Councillor Chiuta, and our MP, Honorable Rwodzi. In this community, we have leaders who listen and deliver,” said Guzipa.

The launch of the telemedicine virtual hospital marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology to improve healthcare access. As residents begin to benefit from this innovative healthcare solution, it’s clear that this development will have a lasting impact on the community’s health and wellbeing.