China Has Opened Its First 5G-AI Mine

Huaneng Ruichi electric trucks, powered by 5G-A and AI, set new global benchmark for intelligent, safe, and green mining operations.

A fleet of 100 Huaneng Ruichi autonomous electric mining trucks, the world’s first of its kind, has officially begun operations at the Yimin open-pit mine in Inner Mongolia, China. Powered by a cutting-edge 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network, the mine has become the first globally to achieve large-scale vehicle-cloud-network synergy, significantly enhancing production safety and setting a new standard for intelligent mining.

As coal remains central to China’s energy strategy, the country is driving the transformation of its coal industry toward high-end, intelligent, and green development. Spearheading this shift, China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. has partnered with XCMG, Huawei, and State Grid Smart Internet of Vehicles Co., Ltd. to develop the world’s first zero-carbon, autonomous, and intelligent open-pit mine transportation system, marking a milestone in high-quality industry innovation.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

At a launch event in Hulunbuir, Li Shuxue, Chairman of Huaneng Inner Mongolia Eastern Energy Co., Ltd. emphasised the company’s commitment to revolutionising mining transportation. The nation is actively driving an energy transition by replacing fuel vehicles with electric ones, building safer, smarter, and greener mines.

The Huaneng Ruichi autonomous electric mining trucks lead the industry with several breakthroughs. Each truck can carry 90 metric tons and operate continuously in extreme cold as low as –40°C. They deliver 120% of the operational efficiency of manually driven trucks.

Huawei Cloud’s Commercial Vehicle Autonomous Driving Cloud Service (CVADCS) uses real-time crowdsourced mapping to optimise routes, reduce waiting times, and maximise fleet coordination.

As China’s first autonomous mining truck without a driver’s cabin, the Huaneng Ruichi prioritises personnel safety by removing workers from hazardous environments. This is critical in extreme conditions, including high-altitude freezing temperatures, heavy snow, and dust storms, where traditional mining poses significant risks.

Zhang Ping’an, Executive Director of Huawei and CEO of Huawei Cloud, highlighted the role of AI in this transformation. He added that the algorithms enable precise sensing for autonomous vehicles and efficient cloud collaboration, accelerating the shift from manual to intelligent mining. This project showcases how 5G, cloud, AI, and new energy technologies can drive high-quality development in coal mining.

The Yimin mine is the world’s first open-pit mine powered by 5G-A, featuring 500 Mbps uplink speeds and 20 ms latency, ensuring seamless HD video backhaul and cloud-based dispatching. Future expansion will support 24/7 operations for over 300 autonomous trucks, further boosting safety and productivity.

Moving forward, Huawei, China Huaneng, XCMG, and State Grid Smart Internet of Vehicles will continue collaborating to upgrade mining transportation, aiming for zero-carbon, intelligent mines. The success of the Yimin project provides a replicable model for the global energy industry’s digital and intelligent transformation.

With this breakthrough, China is not just modernising its coal sector but also leading the world in sustainable, AI-driven mining innovation.