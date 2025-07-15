Cassava Technologies Champions Bold Infrastructure Vision for Africa at London Tech Summit

Cassava Technologies’ CEO for Fintech and Digital Platforms, Darlington Mandivenga, has underscored Africa’s urgent need to invest in the backbone of its digital economy, pledging his company’s continued leadership in rolling out critical infrastructure.

Speaking on the “Building & Investing in Technology Infrastructure” panel at the Africa Tech Summit London 2025, Mandivenga highlighted Cassava’s sweeping initiatives, including a 110,000km pan‑African fibre network, a growing network of state‑of‑the‑art hyperscale data centres, and the launch of Africa’s first AI Factory in partnership with NVIDIA.

“Africa’s digital future will be built on real solutions, not copied ones. That means investing in infrastructure that enables innovation to thrive locally,” Mandivenga said.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The panel, moderated by Jessica Hope, Founder and CEO of Wimbart, also featured Manjit Dhillon (CFO, Helios Towers) and Chuba Ezenwa (MD Investment Banking SSA, Bank of America). The speakers agreed that while African tech startups often dominate headlines, their growth depends on a strong foundation of fibre networks, telecom towers, and secure data hubs.

Mandivenga emphasised strategic partnerships, localised innovation, and focusing on solving real problems as keys to scaling Africa’s technology ecosystem. His remarks resonated with discussions on challenges such as fragmented markets, regulatory hurdles, and the need for long-term capital investment.

Panelists also examined how public listings like Helios Towers’ London Stock Exchange debut have unlocked new funding streams, and how climate risks and cybersecurity threats are reshaping infrastructure investment strategies. They urged startups to pursue quality over quantity, building businesses that attract sustainable backing.

The Africa Tech Summit London, held on June 6th at the London Stock Exchange for its ninth edition, brought together industry leaders, investors, and innovators exploring AI, fintech, cross‑border trade, and scaling strategies reinforcing a single message: Africa’s digital economy will only flourish on the backbone of world‑class infrastructure.