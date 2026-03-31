CBZ Holdings Limited reported a strong financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2025, with profit after tax rising sharply to US$54.3 million from US$13.9 million as deposit growth, digital investment, and strategic repositioning drove momentum across the group.

Presenting the audited financial results for the year ended 2025, CBZ Group Chief Finance Officer Joel Makombe said the group’s bottom line reflects improved earnings compared to the previous year’s US$13.9 million.

“I will start with the number that most of you are prepared to hear of, which is the bottom line… a very healthy US$54.3 million achieved in 2025 versus US$13.9 million recorded last year,” Makombe said.

He attributed the growth largely to increased deposits and a gradual shift in customer behavior toward savings and long-term financial products.

“We are beginning to see an uptick in the savings deposits and retirement deposits, and that’s the culture that we also want to encourage,” he said.

Makombe added that CBZ is targeting liquidity circulating outside the formal banking sector, particularly within the informal economy.

“What we want to encourage is market development… deposits that are outside there that are not yet within the financial services system,” he said.

He also said that the group invested heavily in digital infrastructure to support rising transaction volumes.

“We’ve invested significantly in IT-related infrastructure that supports those transactions,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Group Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Nyazema said the financial results reflect progress in executing the group’s long-term strategy.

“We have made significant progress in fixing the base,” Nyazema said, highlighting improved system stability following cloud migration.

The bank crossed a key milestone, with total deposits exceeding US$1 billion, closing the year at around US$1.1 billion, largely driven by core customer accounts.

Customer growth remained strong, with banking clients increasing by 13%, while insurance and agro-related segments grew by 20%. Customer satisfaction levels exceeded 80%, with a net promoter score nearing 50%.” Said Nyazema.

“The most exciting opportunity lies in commodity trading within our agricultural business,” he said.

Mr. Nyazema also said that the group is expanding its offerings and scaling its digital marketplace platform, ZikiMall, targeting both local and diaspora markets.

Although lending declined during the year, Nyazema expressed confidence in a rebound.

“My own target was half a billion, and it remains half a billion,” he said, referring to loans and advances.

He also said that CBZ undertook a staff rationalization exercise, reducing headcount by 20% while strengthening skills in key areas such as IT.

“It wasn’t about increasing numbers, but about improving the skill set,” he said.

Overall, the group’s performance highlights a shift toward sustainable growth, anchored on deposit mobilization, digital transformation, and diversified revenue streams.