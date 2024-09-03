Telone Embarks On 4G LTE Network Expansion

Fixed telecommunications company Telone has embarked on the expansion of 4G LTE network and has completed the deployment of twelve 4G LTE sites as part of its network expansion initiative, the company aims to extend this coverage nationwide by the end of 2025.

The company has already made significant progress, with 12 sites already equipped with 4G LTE technologies, including key locations within Harare, the areas served include Glen Norah, Mufakose, Chitungwiza Unit J, Hatfield, Boka, the New Parliament building and Mount Hampden.

According to Maureen Chirambaguhwa, Acting Commercial Director at TelOne, this expansion aims to address the increasing demand for high-speed mobile data throughout the country and empower communities by enhancing access to education and fostering innovation.

According to Maureen Chirambaguhwa, Acting Commercial Director at TelOne, this expansion aims to address the increasing demand for high-speed mobile data throughout the country and empower communities by enhancing access to education and fostering innovation.

She said“This is an important step forward in TelOne’s mission to bridge the digital divide and connect all Zimbabweans to fast, reliable internet and the 4G LTE network will empower communities with new opportunities for e-commerce, education and innovation.”

The expansion goes beyond Harare to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Kwekwe, Mutare, Gweru, Masvingo and Beitbridge.