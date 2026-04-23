Leading telecommunications and technology company Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has once again won the award for the overall best stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), the Supreme Zimbabwean Exhibit Award, reinforcing its position as a leader in creative digital innovation and immersive exhibition.

The award, a second consecutive win for Econet, underscores the company’s consistency in delivering a world-class exhibition aligned with strong consumer and business interest and national and regional development priorities.

This year’s ZITF is running under the theme “Connected Economies, Competitive Industries,” highlighting the critical role of innovation, industrialization, regional integration, and value addition in driving economic growth.

Judges said Econet’s exhibition distinguished itself through a bold and coherent interpretation of the theme, seamlessly blending advanced technology with practical, real-world solutions.

Econet’s stand features live demonstrations of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, while interactive and gaming zones enable visitors to experience the company’s expanding digital ecosystem firsthand.

The exhibition stand showcases flagship platform services such as Econet InfraCo, EcoCash, EcoSure, Moovah, and Akello. Together, these platforms demonstrate how the company is building a comprehensive digital ecosystem designed to empower individuals, businesses, and communities across Zimbabwe and beyond.

The exhibition also spotlights innovations from Econet’s AI unit, including Yamurai, an intelligent, multilingual customer engagement chatbot, and EcoFarmer AI, a solution aimed at transforming agricultural productivity through data-driven insights.

These developments reflect Econet’s growing investment in artificial intelligence as a catalyst for inclusive and accelerated economic growth.

The Econet stand also presents a robust suite of enterprise offerings under its Business Solutions unit, targeting digital transformation across key industries. This is over and above emerging innovations in gaming, the outcome of strategic partnerships with global and regional technology players, which reinforce the company’s collaborative approach to innovation.