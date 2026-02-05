By Ross Moyo

In a bold move, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has reminded social media content creators of their responsibility to protect children from explicit digital content. The authority has taken note of the dissemination of explicit digital content by some creators, which is accessible to audiences within Zimbabwe, including children.

The move is a significant step towards regulating Zimbabwe’s digital space and promoting a safe online environment. BAZ’s actions aim to protect the country’s 3.5 million children who are active online.

“BAZ will not permit the misuse of digital platforms in a manner that violates the Constitution, national laws, or the collective moral standards of the nation,” said Eng. Matthias Chakanyuka, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BAZ. The authority will take enforcement measures to ensure compliance and safeguard the public interest.

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe has cited Section 61 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which guarantees freedom of expression, but also emphasizes that such enjoyment must be responsible and with due regard to the rights of others.

BAZ’s actions are expected to impact the digital landscape in Zimbabwe, promoting responsible digital citizenship and protecting children from harmful content.

Content creators are advised to review their content and ensure compliance with Zimbabwean laws to avoid penalties. BAZ will continue to monitor digital content and take action against those who fail to comply with regulations.

The authority’s move is a significant step towards regulating digital content in Zimbabwe, and it’s expected to drive growth in the digital economy as content creators prioritize responsible and compliant content creation.

Government remains committed to preserving the moral fabric of the nation and protecting children from harmful digital content. BAZ’s enforcement measures will promote a culture of responsibility among content creators, ensuring that digital content aligns with national values and laws.