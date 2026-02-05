By Ross Moyo

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has reminded the public that data transfer and rollover were already introduced in Zimbabwe, and all service providers are expected to be in adherence of the regulatory move.

The regulator highlighted through Regulatory Circular Number 2 of 2019. The regulatory measure was introduced to address consumer concerns on data losses, enabling consumers to carry over unused data bundles into the next billing period, meaning data must not expire or disappear if it is not fully used.

This basically means if data is not being rolled over to the next month, that could be a serious offense that is being committed by the service provider as the regulatory law has made such provisions.

The move is a significant step towards promoting consumer protection and empowering subscribers with more control over their data.

“POTRAZ will continuously review and improve on the implementation of data transfer and data rollover in Zimbabwe to ensure that consumers are not disadvantaged,” said POTRAZ in a statement. The authority has widened consumer choice through offering data bundles that vary in size and shape to cater for different usage patterns and lifestyles.

Data rollover and transfer have been implemented by operators, benefiting approximately 2.5 million subscribers in Zimbabwe. The regulatory measure has addressed consumer concerns on data losses, providing relief to subscribers.

The implementation of data rollover and transfer is expected to drive growth in the telecommunications sector, increasing consumer satisfaction and loyalty.

POTRAZ’s actions demonstrate its commitment to protecting consumers and promoting a fair and competitive telecommunications market.

The authority will continue to monitor the implementation of data rollover and transfer and take action against operators who fail to comply with regulations.

Subscribers are advised to take advantage of the data rollover and transfer facility and enjoy more flexibility and control over their data.