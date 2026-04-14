By Ross Moyo

NetOne WhatsApp chatbot service, allowing customers to access instant self-service and purchase USD bundles, has resulted in a 30% increase in self-service transactions, saving users time and money.

Customers can save +263719224007 and send “Hi” to get started with the chatbot service.

“Our WhatsApp chatbot is designed to provide quick and easy solutions to our customers’ queries, empowering them to manage their accounts and purchase bundles on the go,” Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, CEO of NetOne, was quoted.

“With NetOne WhatsApp Chatbot: Users Save Time and Money with 30% Increase in Self-Service Transactions,” Telcos NetOne was quoted in a recent tweet.

The chatbot service is available 24/7, allowing customers to access support and manage their accounts at any time.

The introduction of the chatbot service is part of NetOne’s efforts to enhance customer experience and promote digital engagement.

The chatbot can assist with a range of tasks, including bundle purchases, account queries, and bill payments.

NetOne is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company is focused on delivering excellent customer service and support, ensuring that customers get the most from their NetOne services.

The WhatsApp chatbot is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, making it easy for customers to get the support they need.

“We are excited with this service and look forward to hearing from our customers,” said Engineer Mushanawani.

The chatbot service is available to all NetOne customers, and there are no additional charges for using the service.

NetOne is working with local businesses to promote the adoption of digital payments and empower users to manage their accounts online.

The chatbot service is part of NetOne’s broader strategy to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience.

“We believe that our WhatsApp chatbot will revolutionize the way customers interact with us and access our services,” said Engineer Mushanawani.

NetOne is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers and promote digital inclusion in Zimbabwe.