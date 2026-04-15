By Ross Moyo

The Cybersecurity Mindmap Community and the United States Embassy are hosting a virtual session tonight at 7:00 p.m. CAT to explore how NASA’s Artemis II mission can inform the security of critical technology infrastructure. The discussion will bring together policy thinkers, space enthusiasts, and technology innovators to bridge the challenges of human space exploration with contemporary debates on cybersecurity resilience.This is in collaboration with U.S. Embassy Harare’s Public Diplomacy Section.

US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Phillip Nervig will give remarks, and featured guest Ellis Scherer, a policy analyst at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), will share insights on trending space policy issues and cybersecurity. Scherer is a trusted voice on policies underpinning the future of connectivity and technological competitiveness.

“Through his work on broadband subsidy reform, spectrum allocation, network resilience, and commercial space development, Scherer has become a trusted voice on the policies that underpin the future of connectivity and technological competitiveness,” said Mutsa Mabhande , curator of the Cybersecurity Mindmap Community.

This engagement, organized in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy Harare’s Public Diplomacy Section, reflects a shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity awareness and resilience. “The Embassy’s partnership highlights the importance of situating cybersecurity within contemporary global challenges, including the rapidly evolving domain of space exploration,” added Mabhande.

At the center of the discussion will be policy lessons from NASA’s Artemis II mission, which is preparing to return humans to lunar orbit.

The Cybersecurity Mindmap Community is a local network of information technology security professionals and convenes regular discussions with members to increase understanding on contemporary developments in the tech space.

The session reflects a shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity awareness and resilience, highlighting the importance of situating cybersecurity within global challenges, including space exploration.

The Artemis II mission is preparing to return humans to lunar orbit, and the discussion will explore policy lessons from this mission.

Cybersecurity is a critical aspect of space exploration, and the session will cover the latest trends and best practices.

The Cybersecurity Mindmap Community is a local network of information technology security professionals and convenes regular discussions with members to increase understanding on contemporary developments in the tech space.

The session is organized in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy Harare’s Public Diplomacy Section.

Space systems and their supporting networks face distinctive cybersecurity challenges unlike those of traditional IT systems.

Reliance on remote management makes satellites vulnerable to cyber threats.

Outdated systems and modern threats also pose significant risks to space missions.

The session will cover strategies for securing space systems, including designing with security in mind and implementing robust authentication protocols.

The importance of collaboration across sectors, including public-private partnerships and international cooperation, will also be discussed.

Emerging technologies like AI and machine learning can enhance space cybersecurity.

The session will explore the role of AI-driven anomaly detection systems and predictive analytics in anticipating potential vulnerabilities.

The discussion is expected to provide valuable insights into the intersection of space exploration and cybersecurity.

The Cybersecurity Mindmap Community and the United States Embassy are committed to advancing cybersecurity awareness and resilience.