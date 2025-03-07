Sinamatella Shielded From Mines Ministry Disruption

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo has revealed the Authoritys plans to shield Sinamatella Black Rhino Intensive Protection Zone in Hwange National Park from Ministry of Mines and Mining Development disruptions.

Farawo said allowing mining in the ecologically sensitive area will pose a threat to the endangered black rhino population, disrupt wildlife habitats and undermine Zimbabwe’s reputation as a leader in sustainable conservation.

“This area is home to a growing population of black rhinos, which are listed under CITES Appendix 1 as critically endangered,” he said.

“Any mining activity will not only increase the risk of extinction but also set back all conservation efforts made over the years.”

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is opposing the proposed mining project targeting the Sinamatella Black Rhino Intensive Protection Zone in the Hwange National Park with ZimParks calling on the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to reject such applications.

Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, prides Africa’s second-largest elephant population, and also faces risks from potential groundwater disruption, which could worsen existing water shortages.