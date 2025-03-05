Axis Solutions and Kaspersky Host Insightful Meeting on Cybersecurity Innovations

Axis Solutions, in partnership with global cybersecurity leader Kaspersky, hosted an engaging event that brought together industry professionals to explore the latest advancements in cybersecurity and their profound impact on business efficiency and growth. The meeting featured a series of insightful presentations by Kaspersky experts, including Brendon Muller, Senior Technical Consultant who shared valuable insights into Kaspersky’s cutting-edge solutions and real-world applications.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The meeting was evidence of the strategic partnership between Axis Solutions and Kaspersky, emphasising their collaborative efforts to bring advanced cybersecurity solutions to Zimbabwe. Axis Solutions, a trusted partner in the region, provides vendor-agnostic cybersecurity training and tailored solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The partnership focuses on reducing the attack surface through system hardening, app control, web control, and device control, ensuring comprehensive protection for businesses of all sizes.

Businesses in attendance included Telecel, First Mutual Life, Banc ABC, FB Bank and several other notable financial institutions.

The keynote presentation, delivered by Mr Muller, focused on the evolution of Kaspersky Next Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). He highlighted how Kaspersky’s EDR solutions have evolved to address the increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape and to also carter to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Muller emphasised the importance of foundational cybersecurity measures, such as reducing the attack surface and training IT staff to mitigate human error, which accounts for 38% of cybersecurity incidents.

Kaspersky showcased its long-standing expertise in leveraging advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which the company has been utilising since 2008 to detect and neutralise emerging threats.

A comprehensive overview of Kaspersky’s enterprise solutions was also provided, one that is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. The presentation highlighted Kaspersky’s Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities, including the Open XDR, released in April 2024.

This innovative solution consolidates data from multiple sources to enhance threat detection and response. Additionally, the session covered Kaspersky’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, which combine automated and manual playbooks to deliver robust cybersecurity protection.

The discussion also touched on Kaspersky’s Advanced Threat Detection capabilities, powered by its Security Network (KSN), which processes data from over 450 million sources, including web crawlers, spam traps, bot farms, and passive DNS.

The event had a session dedicated on Operational Technology (OT) Security which explored the unique challenges of protecting industrial environments. The presentation demonstrated the successful implementation of Kaspersky’s OT security solutions and their positive business impact. The discussion also addressed the growing importance of cyber-physical security, particularly in safeguarding critical infrastructure such as traffic lights and IoT devices like Ring Doorbell cameras. The session underscored the need for awareness training to ensure long-term cybersecurity resilience in not just industrial settings but several other businesses as well.

First Mutual Life, were named the longest Kaspersky users in Zimbabwe.

The event concluded with a call to action for businesses to prioritise cybersecurity as a foundational element of their operations. Key recommendations included investing in advanced threat detection and response tools, conducting regular awareness training for IT staff and employees, and leveraging partnerships with trusted cybersecurity providers like Axis Solutions and Kaspersky to stay ahead of evolving threats.

The breakfast meeting underscored the critical role of cybersecurity in driving business efficiency and growth, particularly in an era where 77% of companies face at least one cybersecurity incident annually.

With Kaspersky’s innovative solutions and Axis Solutions’ local expertise, businesses in Zimbabwe and beyond are well-equipped to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape.