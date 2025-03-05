Zimbabwe’s Innovation To Face Japan’s Osaka 2025 Expo

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s innovation in Technology and other areas will face the music taste of the upcoming six month long Osaka 2025 Expo to be hosted by Japan.

This was revealed by Government spokesperson Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere who said the expo will provide a platform to harness investment dividends and other collaborative opportunities, as President Mnangagwa will engage investors and the diaspora community in Japan.

Following yesterday’s Cabinet Meeting, Minister Muswere emphasized that Zimbabwe is preparing for 2025 Osaka Expo which will be held in Japan from April 13 to October 13.

The Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister revealed this in his post-Cabinet media briefing held in Harare years.

Zimbabwe will send a 12-member delegation led by a Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe pavillion, Allan Majuru, who is also the ZimTrade chief executive officer, representing Zimbabwe at the high-profile international event according to the country’s Information Czar, Dr Muswere.

“Identification of public and private institutions, especially business community representatives that will showcase what we have in the tourism, mining, education, innovation and agriculture sectors, is ongoing.

“Content creation is already at an advanced stage, while construction of the pavilion, commercial space and development of websites is already underway,” he said.

The President will grace Zimbabwe’s National Day at the six-month-long expo on July 16.

“Cabinet considered and approved the preparations for the Expo 2025 Osaka Report, as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira,” he said.

“The expo will be held in Osaka, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025. Plans are already at an advanced stage to establish the Zimbabwe pavilion.