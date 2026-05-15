Avantis Technologies, a Zimbabwean-based tech company, officially unveiled its locally assembled version of laptop, aptly dubbed the Avantis Parote 1030i

. Zimbabwe has taken a significant step toward building a domestic

Speaking at the Harare launch, Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Tatenda A Mavetera described the event as “a demonstration of confidence in Zimbabwe” and a sign that the country was capable of building competitive technology products locally. “This is not merely the launch of a gadget,” Minister T. Mavetera said. “It is a declaration that Zimbabweans are capable of building, innovating, assembling, manufacturing and competing on the global stage.”

The minister said the initiative aligns with the Government’s Vision 2030 agenda, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy through industrialisation, innovation and digital transformation under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Hon T.A Mavetera praised Avantis Technologies founder and chief executive Ari Goldstein for pursuing what she called an ambitious vision to establish a globally competitive Zimbabwean technology. She thus pledged government support for local innovators through policy reforms, procurement opportunities and investment incentives aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe’s technology ecosystem.

The launch also highlighted collaboration between Avantis Technologies and ZITCO, an associate company of TelOne, whose assembly facilities are being used for production. She thus hailed partnerships between government, state enterprises, private companies and innovators which are essential to Zimbabwe’s economic growth and technological advancement.

In one of the speech’s strongest remarks, Mavetera declared that Zimbabwe intended to become an active player in global technological innovation rather than a passive consumer market.

“To Silicon Valley, to Shenzhen, to the established giants of computing: a new competitor has entered the arena,” she thundered. “Zimbabwe is open for technological business. Not as a market to be exploited, but as a sovereign innovator to be reckoned with.”

The minister officially launched the Avantis Technologies product range and the Avantis Parote 1030i laptop at the conclusion of the ceremony.