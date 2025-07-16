London and Lagos Announce Tech Partnership to Drive Global Innovation

Lagos and London have unveiled a landmark technology partnership designed to spark global innovation, attract investment, and position both cities as twin engines of a new digital economy.

The announcement came at a Tech Hub event hosted by London & Partners in Lagos under the theme “Bridging Borders: How London and Lagos Can Shape the Future of Global Technology.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan led a 26‑member delegation of high‑growth companies from fintech, sustainability, and enterprise services to Lagos, describing the initiative as a bridge between two of the world’s most dynamic tech hubs.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“London is Europe’s tech capital, and Lagos is Africa’s,” Khan said. “This partnership brings together the power of British capital and Nigerian creativity. We are here as partners, to build wealth, create jobs, and shape the future of technology globally.”

Khan noted that London’s vibrant Nigerian diaspora over 150,000 residents offers a ready talent and business link between the two markets.

Olatubosun Alake, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, stressed that the agreement goes beyond exporting solutions.

“This isn’t just about tech exports, it’s about co‑creation,” Alake said. “We’re laying the groundwork for a North–South tech highway where Lagos brings dynamic energy, and London brings deep capital and regulatory depth.”

The partnership is expected to encourage joint ventures, foster investor confidence, and accelerate regulatory cooperation to enable startups from both sides to scale globally.

Howard Dawber, London’s Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, said the mission aligns with London’s goal of being a global launchpad for African innovation.

“We see Lagos as a partner in shaping the next chapter of technology. This corridor will strengthen supply chains, open markets, and make innovation more inclusive,” Dawber said.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, added that the mayor’s visit signals the UK’s growing commitment to Nigeria.

“The UK and Nigeria trade collaboration will create fresh opportunities for inclusive economic progress,” Baxter said. “We are deepening ties that benefit entrepreneurs and communities on both sides.”

Industry observers say the Lagos and London partnership could set a precedent for other city‑to‑city collaborations in the global tech ecosystem, building new bridges for skills, funding, and innovation.

As the tech highway takes shape, startups, investors, and developers from both cities are expected to tap into shared networks and resources, driving a new wave of growth that transcends borders.