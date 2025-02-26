Launch date for Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G in India announced

Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G are all set to launch in India this week. Amazon India teased the launch date of the new Galaxy M series phones in the country on Tuesday.

The Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G will arrive as a successor to last year’s Galaxy M15 and Galaxy M05, respectively. The Galaxy M16 is likely to boast triple rear cameras, while the Galaxy M06 5G may include a dual rear camera unit. The former is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Amazon confirmed the India launch date of the Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G via a dedicated landing page on its website. The phones will be unveiled on February 27 at 12Ppm IST. The listing includes a design sketch of the upcoming handsets. The model featuring triple rear cameras is believed to be the Galaxy M16, while the handset with dual rear camera setup is likely to be the Galaxy M06 5G.

Both Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G have pill-shaped camera islands and the camera units are arranged vertically. A circular LED flash unit is arranged outside the camera module.

The Galaxy M05 was unveiled in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India.