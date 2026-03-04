The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services has partnered with the Digital Ambassadors Association of Zimbabwe to launch a province-wide Digital Skills Training program. A direct effort to bridge the digital divide and foster community empowerment.

The initiative, running from March 3 to March 7, 2026, aims to equip citizens with the essential tools needed to navigate an increasingly complex technological landscape.

To ensure maximum accessibility, the training will be conducted across multiple locations within Mashonaland West, including Karoi, Magunje, Zvipani, Mudzimu and Chidamoyo.

The program is designed to be highly inclusive, targeting a broad demographic of the Zimbabwean population. The Ministry is specifically inviting applications from youth, students, community members, and entrepreneurs who are eager to build their digital future.

As technology evolves at an exponential rate, the curriculum has been curated to address the most critical and modern pillars of the digital economy. Participants stand to gain specialised knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Literacy, Cyber Security and Online Safety and Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Social Media management.

By mastering these disciplines, attendees will not only improve their personal digital safety but also enhance their professional competitiveness and entrepreneurial capacity.

Interested individuals can register by contacting Mr. T.T. Chiwaya at 0785 940 549.

This training represents a vital opportunity for Mashonaland West residents to transform from passive technology users into active, skilled participants in the global digital economy.