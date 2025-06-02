ZBFH Launches international acquiring Use Of POS Devices by Global World

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s leading Bank, ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH), has launched “international acquiring,” in partnership with Mastercard, which is a use of point of sale devices by the global community.

This was revealed last week in the Capital city of Harare by the ZBFH executive head of digital banking, Hope Marere, who said the bank had concurrently launched international acquiring, a process of accepting payments from customers in different countries, typically through credit or debit card transactions.

According to Ms Marere, this service enables businesses to expand their reach and accept payments globally, facilitating international trade and commerce.

“Today, we have also launched what we call international acquiring.

“This is the use of POS devices owned by ZBFH by the global world, so that as tourists are coming into Zimbabwe, they will be able to swipe their cards on our POS devices.

“We are also launching an e-commerce payment gateway through MasterCard. As you all know, the world is going e-commerce, so we are also seeing that as an opportunity for Zimbabweans locally and abroad,” said Mrs Marere.

At the auspicious occasion, The ZBFH unveiled its Mastercard suite, expanding global payment options through its Friday launch of the said “international cards”and payment services, which has now enlarged its existing payment offerings beyond its current VISA products, giving ZB clients wider acceptance, enhanced flexibility and access to a world of exclusive Mastercard benefits, including global discounts and travel perks through available platforms and With the introduction of Mastercard’s international cards and payment services, ZB clients can now enjoy wider acceptance and enhanced flexibility in their transactions.

