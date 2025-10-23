Starlink users in Zimbabwe increase by 29% to 40146

Starlink has reported a 29.89% increase in its user base in Zimbabwe, rising to 40,146 subscribers in the 2025 Q2 sector performance report. This growth is notable compared to the previous quarter, when Starlink had 31,697 subscribers. The company now holds a 22.54% market share in the competitive internet service landscape.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

According to the latest data, the total active internet subscriptions rose to 12,827,031, marking a 7.40% increase since the previous quarter’s total of 11,942,857. This growth trend is reflected across various technologies, with Starlink’s expansion contributing significantly to the overall increase. In terms of fixed internet/data traffic, Starlink being the second best trailing behind Liquid Intelligent Technologies generated 22.54% of the total 372.40 petabytes, while Liquid Intelligent Technologies dominated with 62.44%.

Starlink’s strong performance is particularly noteworthy in a landscape where other competitors include TelOne with an 8.32% share, Telecontract at 3.26%, and Dandemutande, which holds 1.76%.



Starlink’s growth is attributed to its innovative satellite technology, which provides high-speed internet access to underserved and remote areas. As demand for reliable internet continues to rise, Starlink’s unique offerings position it well for future expansion.

With the internet subscription market experiencing a steady growth trajectory, Starlink’s significant increase in users highlights not only its potential for continued success but also the evolving landscape of online connectivity in the region.