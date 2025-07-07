Advanced Persistent Threats Are Becoming More Complex :Dr. Rukanda’s Insights

In a thought-provoking discussion on the future of cybersecurity which was held during Evolve ICT Summit 2025 which was held last week Dr. Whisper Rukanda emphasized the rapidly changing landscape where organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats. Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) are becoming more complex, and traditional security measures are no longer enough.

Dr. Rukanda stressed the importance of leveraging AI and automation to stay ahead of emerging threats. “Leaders need to defend against AI-powered threats,” he noted. AI-powered tools can automate predictive analytics, vulnerability assessment, and penetration testing, providing real-time insights and alerts. “Automatic response to neutralize threats is very key,” Dr. Rukanda emphasized.

He advocated for a proactive approach to cybersecurity, highlighting the need for organizations to invest in modern security tools and techniques. He noted that many organizations lack knowledge and exposure to these tools, leading to inadequate investment in security measures. “It’s about $2,500, not $7,000,” Dr. Rukanda said, highlighting the cost-effectiveness of investing in the right security tools.

Dr. Rukanda concluded by emphasizing the importance of a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity. “Never trust, always verify,” he said. By leveraging AI and automation, organizations can protect their assets in the digital age and stay ahead of emerging threats.

*Key Takeaways:*

– Leverage AI and automation to stay ahead of emerging threats

– Invest in modern security tools and techniques

– Adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity

– Implement a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity

– Cost-effective solutions are available for organizations

Dr. Rukanda’s insights provide valuable guidance for organizations seeking to enhance their cybersecurity posture in the face of evolving threats.