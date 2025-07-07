MasterCard, Octet Türkiye Partner to Drive Flexible Digital Payments in Middle East and North Africa

Global payments leader MasterCard has teamed up with digital trade platform Octet Türkiye to expand flexible digital payment solutions across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), helping businesses extend payment terms without depending on traditional cash loans.

The new solution allows companies to settle B2B transactions using their preferred bank’s credit cards, while suppliers receive invoice payments instantly offering greater financial flexibility and reducing reliance on manual or cash-based systems.

“Our latest collaboration with Octet Türkiye will contribute to driving the adoption of digital transactions among businesses, empowering them with greater financial flexibility,” said Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Market Development for Europe, Middle East and Africa at MasterCard.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The partnership combines MasterCard’s global network with Octet Türkiye’s expertise in corporate collections and trade facilitation. It introduces installment payment capabilities for business transactions a practice widely adopted in Türkiye and increasingly demanded across emerging markets.

According to MasterCard, Statista data shows that digital B2B payment volumes in the Middle East and Africa are projected to nearly triple between 2023 and 2028, highlighting the region’s accelerating shift to cashless trade.

Can Saydam, Co-founder and Chief Sales Officer at Octet Türkiye, added: “In Türkiye, installment payments via credit cards are a well-established practice. The growing need for liquidity management and digital trade makes this solution essential for today’s business environment.”

As fintech innovation spreads across the MENA region, the collaboration aims to support SMEs and large enterprises alike by simplifying payment flows, improving cash management, and strengthening digital infrastructure for future growth.