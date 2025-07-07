Starlink Extends Roaming Services Across Africa — Zimbabwe Not Included

SpaceX’s Starlink has extended its roaming services to 10 additional African nations: Zambia, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Mozambique, Madagascar, Lesotho, Kenya, Ghana, and Burundi. While the company has not yet specified which roaming packages will be available in each country, the expansion marks a major step toward bridging the digital divide in regions where reliable, high-speed internet has long been a challenge.

Zimbabwe and the other countries have been seemingly left out. This also comes while its capital city, Harare is the only high demand data capital that has not opened yet for new Starlink subscriptions. Lagos, Abuja had remained under access restrictions but are now back on leaving Harare in isolation.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

This development comes after months of regulatory negotiations and infrastructure adjustments, as Starlink continues to push its satellite internet services into underserved markets. But why were roaming services delayed in these countries initially?

Zambia’s 50GB Roam Package excluding the kit is currently going for ZMW1,700 per month, South Sudan US$45/mo, Sierra Leone SLE 1,140/mo, Rwanda RWF 70,000/mo, Mozambique MZN 3,200/mo, Madagascar MGA 236,000/mo, Lesotho ZAR 950/mo, Kenya KES 6,500/mo, Ghana GHS 760/mo and Burundi BIF 145,000/mo.

Many African governments have strict telecommunications policies, requiring foreign providers to obtain licenses and comply with local data laws. Some countries, like South Sudan and Sierra Leone, have slower bureaucratic processes, delaying Starlink’s entry.

Some countries have existing telecom monopolies that resist competition. In nations like Ghana and Kenya, where fibre and mobile internet are dominant, regulators may have hesitated to allow Starlink to operate freely.

Starlink initially prioritised markets with higher purchasing power. Expanding into countries with lower average incomes required adjustments in pricing models, including the introduction of regional roaming plans.

Now that these barriers are being overcome, users in these 10 countries can finally access Starlink’s roaming services but what exactly does that entail?

Starlink offers different types of roaming, each catering to specific needs.

The Regional Roaming package (Best for Travellers and Businesses), allows users to move their Starlink dish across multiple countries within a designated region for example Southern or East Africa without needing separate subscriptions. It’s ideal for expatriates and digital nomads who frequently relocate, humanitarian organisations operating in remote areas like South Sudan or Madagascar and cross-border businesses needing stable connectivity in regions with poor local ISPs.

The Maritime and Mobile Roaming (For Ships, RVs, and Remote Work) is designed for users on the move, this package supports fishing and cargo ships along Africa’s coastlines (useful in Mozambique and Madagascar), safari lodges and tourism operators in remote parks (beneficial for Kenya and Zambia) and emergency response teams in disaster-prone areas like flood zones in South Sudan.

Another package is the Fixed Roaming (For Semi-Permanent Use in Unsupported Areas).

While not officially available everywhere, some users in restricted countries have accessed Starlink by registering in a nearby supported nation for example ordering from Nigeria and roaming in Cameroon). This workaround was once used by Zimbabweans leading to the roaming package being removed.

As Starlink continues to expand its footprint across Africa, the question remains:

When will Zimbabwe and other excluded nations finally enjoy Starlink roaming services?