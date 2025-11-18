Zimbabwe continues to make strides in digital growth, with businessman and tech-savvy Mr. Jefta Mugweni of Toda Technologies launching a new platform offering vast markets for many freelancers and job hunters across the country and in the diaspora.

With the growth of the global village, new trends of freelancing and job hunting have emerged, along with an upsurge in cases of online scams targeting desperate job seekers who have fallen victim to robberies, rape, kidnapping, and human trafficking.

However, armed with the intention of sanitizing the internet as an authentic marketplace, bringing genuine clients and various skilled professionals together, Mr. Mugweni has launched Toda Freelancers.

Toda Freelancers is a digital application where skilled professionals from a range of industries and careers, such as plumbers, doctors, teachers, engineers, accountants, hairdressers, decorators, web designers and many more, can find job offers and services from willing clients, companies, or individuals in need of the skill.

In an interview with this publication, Mr. Mugweni, who is the owner of Toda Zimbabwe, said his desire is to tap into the power of the internet in contributing towards employment creation as well as providing a reliable digital platform where every professional and client can meet without a risk of scams, fake job offers, and criminal tendencies.

As Zimbabwe heads towards the achievement of an upper middle-income society by 2030, the emergence of Toda Freelancers is envisioned to alleviate unemployment challenges, earmarking to benefit about 120 000 freelancers and job seekers, including students and graduates, by April 2026.

“Toda Freelancers is a new product emerging in the digital market aiming for the creation of a platform where a pool of professionals can meet the demands of various clientele on a day-to-day basis.

“Our entrance in the market is also driven by the motive to minimize cases of fake internet job offers, which have seen many desperate job seekers manipulated and victimized, so we are actually a game changer in how the internet can be harnessed in ending unemployment challenges.

“Toda Freelancers is our second program under Toda Zimbabwe, which we are introducing as an application downloaded from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, basically targeting any profession ranging from white- to blue-collar jobs,” he said.

Under Toda Zimbabwe, the businessman introduced Toda Rider, which is a thriving taxi business modeled along the same lines as inDrive.

“We first launched Toda Rider in 2019 under Toda Zimbabwe; however, we faced intermittent challenges at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we have since relaunched operations.”

Currently, Toda Drivers, which is a taxi business in the same lanes as Tap n Go and InDrive, has 900 drivers operating across Zimbabwe, including cities like Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Beitbridge, Kwekwe, Masvingo, and Mutare.

On Toda Freelancers, the impact is in its ability to bridge the gap between skilled professionals, ambitious job seekers, and visionary top-tier talents with clients and companies in need of the services.

“We are building a future where talent knows no boundaries; we are not just another freelancing platform, we are redefining how professionals connect, collaborate, and create opportunities in a global community.

“Whilst driven by innovation and fairness, Toda Freelancers offers a dynamic marketplacefor services, projects, and career-building opportunities,” said Mr. Mugweni.

The application, which has a built-incommunication system, is designed with pop-up locations, which makes it easier for clients to get services from nearby freelancers and job hunters.

For freelancers, the application initially charges a minimal subscription fee per month; however, it takes no commissions for any transaction between a freelancer and the client.

This new phenomenon under Toda Freelancers has since gained traction in South Africa as it seeks to break new ground in the region.

“So far we have since launched Toda Freelancers in South Africa, as we are not only limited to Zimbabwe; our mission is to revolutionize the power of the internet in ending unemployment issues in Africa