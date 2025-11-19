Dandemutande, a leading telecommunications company, has launched its latest product, SD-WAN, a game-changer in network optimisation. One of Zimbabwe’s leading ICT provider launched their SD-WAN at Maize and Mingles in the Capital city.

In an exclusive interview with TechnoMag Editor-in-Chief, Toneo Toneo, Dandemutande CEO, Mr Never Ncube, explained how SD-WAN is set to transform the way businesses connect without worrying about data growth, speed and network optimisation as an inhibitive factor.

“We have had dedicated networks via fibre in Zimbabwe, especially using MPLS, but Dandemutande today introduced a solution that combines a number of networks, optimizing them much to the flexibility and comfort of the customers, helping the network engineers to filter specific traffic in a certain channel while prioritizing specific ones for productivity.”

Never Ncube added that it’s also a system that is going to work against cyber threats and its agility to be able to monitor cyber threats and mitigate them, putting into the system agility, what type of network traffic is coming in or out, or which network traffic must be given priority and using which route at a particular time.

“Today, in partnership with Redvine, we launched the SD-WAN, Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), this is a software-based solution to optimise network data, with a hardware device on the customer edge network to be able to optimise and gain insights over their networks.”

So in one box you can have broadband, you can have a Starlink, you can have you can have LTE all in one box and out of that box you can then optimize what the technology will do is in all the five networks that we have it will choose which one is most efficient at an appropriate time and which applications would have to pass through which network. So the benefit to the business is that obviously you’ve got lower latency, you are reducing jitters and packet losses but more importantly you can then be able to lower your costs

Their Redvine Partners explained on the benefits which was confirmed by various testimonials stating that they have saved costs from as much as $90 000 to under $30 000 due to agile and robust traffic optimisation and reduced bandwidth wastage

Dandemutande’s launch of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution, SD-WAN, yesterday, marked a significant milestone in optimizing network traffic and delivering fast connectivity in Zimbabwe. By integrating multiple networks, including Starlink, the SD-WAN solution intelligently routes traffic through the most efficient path, minimizing latency and jitter, and maximizing bandwidth.

This means businesses can enjoy seamless connectivity, even in areas with traditionally poor internet coverage. With SD-WAN, Dandemutande is leveraging Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency satellite connectivity to provide fast and reliable internet access, ensuring that critical applications and services are always available.

By combining SD-WAN technology with other network like mobile network, Starlink, other fibre players, Dandemutande is setting a new standard for network optimization and fast connectivity in Zimbabwe, empowering businesses to thrive in a digital age.

This innovative product is expected to benefit businesses alike, providing reliable and fast connectivity. Dandemutande’s SD-WAN is set to shake up the telecommunications landscape in Zimbabwe, offering a cutting-edge solution for those seeking efficient and adaptable network connectivity.