By Ross Moyo

The donation of thousands of Starlink kits to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is set to enhance digital literacy in Zimbabwean schools. The kits, donated by the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, will enable schools to access digital learning platforms, online resources, and virtual classrooms.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education(Mopse), Prof. Torerayi Moyo, said the kits would revolutionize the way students access educational resources and conduct research. “The introduction of these Starlink kits is a significant leap forward in our commitment to enhancing digital education within our schools,” Prof. Moyo said.

According to the Mopse boss, these kits will be deployed in schools across the country, with a focus on rural and underserved areas. The ministry plans to monitor the impact of the kits on learner outcomes, including pass rates, digital literacy levels, and overall teaching effectiveness.

Minister of ICT Hon Tatenda Mavetera’s donation is part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda, which aims to position Zimbabwe as a leader in tech innovation. Mopse is working closely with the Ministry of ICT to ensure that the kits are used effectively and efficiently.

The kits will enable students to develop critical skills, including AI, coding, and robotics, which are essential in today’s global economy. The ministry plans to incorporate these skills into the curriculum, ensuring that students are well-equipped to thrive in the 4IR.

This handover was attended by government officials, including the donor Minister of ICT, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, and the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Hon. Angeline Gata.

Starlink kits donation will go a long way towards enhancing digital literacy in Zimbabwean schools, and the ministry is committed to ensuring that the kits are used to their fullest potential.

This initiative is also expected to benefit over 1 million students in the country’s primary and secondary schools, and the ministry plans to expand the program to reach more schools in the future.