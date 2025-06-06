570 Institutions Receive Data Controllers Licences to Bolster Digital Trust and Compliance

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) today handed over the country’s inaugural Data Controller Licenses to 570 companies marking Zimbabwe’s commitment to data protection and digital governance. The ceremony underscores Zimbabwe’s emergence as a regional leader in cybersecurity and data privacy.

The issuance of the licenses aligns with Section 4 of the Cyber and Data Protection (Licensing of Data Controllers and Appointment of Data Protection Officers) Regulations, 2024. These licenses, valid for 12 months, are categorised into four tiers (Tier 1 to Tier 4), reflecting the scope and scale of data processing activities undertaken by the licensed entities.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Amongst the notable institutions receiving the licences were NetOne Cellular, POTRAZ, The Ministry Of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dandemutande, Econect Wireless, Ecocash Holdings, RBZ, ClicknPay, Doctors borders, Innbucks, Mukuru, TelOne, Puma Energy, Redan, Starlink Zimbabwe, Zimpost, NUST, Axis Solutions, high learning institutions like Midlands state University, Africa University, religious institutions like Jehovah’s witness, to mention a few

Honourable Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, hailed the event as a testament to Zimbabwe’s dedication to “safeguarding personal data, promoting accountability, and fostering trust in the digital economy.”

She emphasised that the initiative positions Zimbabwe among Africa’s pioneers in formal data governance, alongside Nigeria and Ghana.

POTRAZ Director General, Dr. Gift Kalisto Machengete, highlighted the licenses’ role in ensuring compliance with data protection laws and shielding citizens from breaches. “We are celebrating compliance, ” declared Dr Machengete.

He added the need for these licenses to build a secure and secure compliant digital ecosystem as Zimbabwe prepares for a digital economy.

“Compliance is not a nuisance but a necessity in protecting what matters,” he stated.

Notably, the training program for data controllers has already attracted participants from SADC member states, including Botswana, Eswatini, and Malawi. Minister Mavetera urged POTRAZ to decentralise training to provinces like Bulawayo, Mutare, and Gweru, ensuring inclusivity to leave no one and no place behind.

The licensing regime is expected to enhance Zimbabwe’s appeal to foreign investors, unlock innovation in AI and fintech, and align with regional frameworks like the SADC Malabo Convention. The Minister framed data protection as a “covenant with citizens,” critical for economic sovereignty and public trust.

New licensees were reminded of their role as “custodians of sensitive data,”

As Zimbabwe joins Africa’s vanguard in data governance, today’s ceremony signals a transformative step toward a secure, inclusive digital economy. With 570 licenses issued and over 500 data protections officers trained, the nation reaffirms its resolve to merge innovation with integrity, setting a benchmark for the continent.

To help understand the weight of these licences POTRAZ’s Director general added failure to comply carries dire consequences adding: “Compliance may not make headlines but noncompliance certainly does”.