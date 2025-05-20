35 Persons with Disabilities Graduate from Advanced ICT Training in Nyanga

Thirty-five persons with disabilities (PWDs) have completed a five-day advanced ICT skills training workshop in Nyanga, held through a strategic partnership between the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and the Internet Society of Zimbabwe.

The trainees included 16 participants from the Nzeve Deaf Centre in Manicaland and 19 from the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe (NCDPZ) in Mashonaland Central. The program focused on equipping participants with practical digital competencies, including Google Workspace, Social Media Marketing, Web Development, and Google Analytics.

The workshop follows a basic ICT training initiative conducted last year in the same provinces and reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen digital inclusion and capacity-building for persons with disabilities.

The initiative forms part of a national push to expand access to digital skills in marginalized communities, aligning with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goal of a more inclusive, technology-driven economy.