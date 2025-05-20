Econet Wireless Announces Bundle Price Adjustments

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, telecomms company has announced that it will be adjusting the prices of its Voice, Data, and SMS bundles, effective Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

According to a notice issued by Econet yesterday, while the bundle prices will be revised, the core tariffs will remain unchanged.

The price adjustments will impact the cost of various bundles for Econet Wireless subscribers. Customers can expect changes to the pricing of their Voice, Data, and SMS bundles, but the core tariffs for these services will remain the same.

Customers seeking further information on the price adjustments and revised bundle prices can visit the company’s official website. The website will likely provide detailed information on the changes, including the new prices for each bundle and any other relevant details.

The price adjustments may affect subscribers differently, depending on their usage patterns and bundle preferences. Some customers may need to reassess their bundle options or adjust their usage habits to optimize their spending.